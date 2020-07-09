Two groups of labourers scuffle over payment of wages, video goes viral

The viral video of a scuffle involving six to seven people before Sanjaynagar’s Indian Air Force quarters on Monday afternoon has caused widespread concern over rowdyism.

The police, who registered a case on Tuesday evening, said the fight happened between two groups of labourers over a payment issue. The video, widely exchanged on social media on Wednesday, was also shared with police and others.

In his complaint, Venkatesh (26), a resident of the Bhuvaneshwari slum, told the police that he and his friend Dakshinamurthy were working as bar benders for Shashi Kumar for the past four years.

Around 8 am Monday, Dakshinamurthy called Kumar to ask about the payment for their work. As Kumar took some time to answer the phone, Dakshinamurthy had called him five times by 11 am.

Kumar asked Dakshinamurthy to meet him near Ashwathnagar at 12 pm. Venkatesh and Dakshinamurthy met Kumar near the IAF quarters along with Ganesh, who also works for Kumar.

When the duo asked for their payment, Kumar, accompanied by his friends Loki, Sandeep, and others, allegedly abused them for calling repeatedly. He first thrashed Dakshinamurthy with a hockey stick and turned on Venkatesh, while Ganesh managed to sneak away.

The duo later got themselves admitted to Ambedkar Hospital to receive treatment for injuries to their hands, legs, skull, and shoulder. Venkatesh also had six of his teeth knocked off in the scuffle.

An investigating officer said both the accused and the victims had no criminal records and the incident happened because of a financial dispute.

“We are making efforts to nab them at the earliest,” he added.