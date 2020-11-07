Two held for betting on IPL play-off match

Halasuru Gate police said they had arrested two men for running an IPL betting racket and seized Rs 2 lakh in cash and two mobile phones from them. It's illegal to bet on cricket matches in India.
Dungar Chand Jain, 49, and Kiran Jain, 24, both from Nagarathpet, were taking bets from punters by phone on Thursday's play-off match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals, police said.
