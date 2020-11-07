Two held for betting on IPL playoff match

Two held for betting on IPL playoff match

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav
  • Nov 07 2020, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 02:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Halasuru Gate police said they had arrested two men for running an IPL betting racket and seized Rs 2 lakh in cash and two mobile phones from them. It's illegal to bet on cricket matches in India. 

Dungar Chand Jain, 49, and Kiran Jain, 24, both from Nagarathpet, were taking bets from punters by phone on Thursday's playoff match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, police said. 

