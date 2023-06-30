Two held for robbing lawyer in Bengaluru

Girinagar Police have arrested two persons for robbing a lawyer of valuables on June 19. The arrested are Yeshwanth, 23, an auto-rickshaw driver, and his associate Nandish, 24, both residents of Girinagar.

At around 2 am on June 19, the duo approached the lawyer who was walking on Outer Ring Road, heading towards Nagendra Block. The duo and their friends approached him, pretending to be asking for an address and abducted him in an auto-rickshaw.

The culprits drove towards Kanakapura Road from Nice Road. They took his mobile phone, Rs 200 from his wallet, and made him call one of his friends and got Rs 20,000 in digital payment. Three others involved in the crime are at large.

Police tracked the two culprits with the registration number of the auto-rickshaw, which was captured in CCTV footage.