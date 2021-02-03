Two held for stealing gold worth Rs 17 lakh

Two held for stealing gold worth Rs 17 lakh from banker's house

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2021, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 02:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Two men have been arrested for burgling about Rs 17 lakh worth of gold jewellery from a bank employee's house in Ideal Homes, RR Nagar, West Bengaluru, last month. 

Narasimha Reddy, 32, from Beeravara village near Nelamangala, and Rakesh Rao S, 25, from Deepanjali Nagar, allegedly entered the house of Jnanamurthy through the back door and stole 228 grams of gold jewellery. The burglary happened sometime between January 24 and January 25 when the family was away. 

Jnanamurty, along with his wife and elder son, had gone to Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, while his younger son was at a relative's house. The family came back around 9.45 pm on January 25 and discovered the burglary, according to a complaint filed with RR Nagar police. 

Police tracked down the suspects after reviewing the CCTV footage of nearby buildings. The duo is suspected to have burgled two other houses in RR Nagar. 

