Two held for stealing RRU box from mobile towers in Bengaluru

Kengeri police arrested two persons for stealing Remote Radio Unit (RRU) boxes from mobile towers and recovered 14 boxes worth around Rs 11 lakh.

The arrested are Deepak Rao, 22, and John Pintu, 20, both from Challaghatta. A third person is at large.

Yogesh K, a supervisor of a private security agency, in his complaint with Kengeri police on January 14 stated that his company is in charge of checking mobile towers when there is a problem.

He was assigned to look after the towers in Kengeri, Nagarabhavi and Magadi Road.

On January 13, he received a complaint about a tower above the Vodafone office in 1st Main Kengeri Satellite Town. He reached the spot and found that three RRU boxes had been stolen.

Police zeroed in on the duo on January 15. During investigation, they learned that the two, along with their associate who is working in a company installing mobile towers, used to steal RRU batteries from towers in the night.

They used to disconnect power supply before climbing the towers.

The stolen RRU boxes were sold as scrap.