Two held for trying to sell skin, horns of sambar deer

Police have arrested two persons for possessing and attempting to sell the skin and horns of sambar deer near the Sarakki market area in JP Nagar on Wednesday. Police have seized four horns and animal skin from the suspects.

Acting on a tip-off, police rushed to the market area in the morning and detained the duo. The arrested are Lokesh, 45, and his associate Yarriswamy, 37, residents of Jalahalli in North Bengaluru.

Yarriswamy confessed to killing two sambar deer in a forest area near his native Pallur village in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, a month ago. Lokesh helped him in the crime.

Police are verifying if Yarriswamy committed similar crimes in the city or elsewhere earlier. A case has been registered against the duo under the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation is on.

