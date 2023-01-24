Two held with counterfeit notes in Bengaluru

Two people, including a woman, were arrested with counterfeit currency notes by Subramanyapura police.
The arrested have been identified as Charan Singh, 47, and R Rajani, 38, both from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.
Police seized 818 fake notes of Rs 500 face value. The notes in total are worth Rs 4,09,000. Efforts are on to nab the others involved in the racket.
