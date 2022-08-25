Two involved in fake BU marks card racket arrested

Two involved in fake Bangalore University marks card racket arrested

The fraud came to light when one of the victims, Gajaraj, informed the police about the racket on August 10

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2022, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 01:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Seshadripuram Police have arrested two persons who were involved in a fake marks cards and certificates racket over the past three years. The arrested men -- Ayub Pasha alias Ayub, 52, a resident of RT Nagar and a native of Chikkaballapura, and Khaleelulla Baig A, 52, of Nandi in Chikkaballapura, -- have been creating fake marks cards and degree certificates for job aspirants in the name of Bangalore University.

Police seized 28 fake marks cards and 10 fake degree certificates, a laptop, a printing machine and two mobile phones from the duo. The accused used to sell the fake documents to people who were applying for jobs in Saudi Arabia and Dubai. The duo used to sell certificates of B.Com, BBM, BE (Civil) and PUC.

Charged Rs 1.5L to Rs 2L

The police found two degree certificates and six marks cards in the name of Gujaraj B, two certificates and six marks cards in the name of Piyush Kumar, a pre-university certificate in the name of Krishnaswamy, two certificates and six marks cards in the name of Mohammed Azar and one certificate and four marks cards in the name of Mohammed Anzam Qureshi. The duo used to charge Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh from each aspirant for the fake certificates.

The fraud came to light when one of the victims, Gajaraj, informed the police about the racket on August 10. Gajaraj told the police that he had come in contact with Ayub during the last week of July. Gajaraj was assured of a B.Com certificate and marks cards and was asked to pay Rs 2 lakh.

After Gajaraj agreed to pay the money, Ayub asked him to collect his certificates from him at Sirur Park in Seshadripuram. Gajaraj alerted the Seshadripuram Police and went to the park. The police team waited for Ayub to come to the park and nabbed him. Baig was arrested based on the information provided by Ayub.

cheating
Bangalore University
Bengaluru
Arrest

