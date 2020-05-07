Two killed by friends in drunken brawls

Drunken brawls claimed the lives of two persons in two separate incidents on Tuesday in Kamakshipalya, North Bengaluru and Avalahalli, South Bengaluru.

In the first incident, Girish killed Purushottam (32) in Kamakshipalya over an assault on him by the victim and his brother under the influence of alcohol.

Purushottam, a welder, and his brother Devaraj, a businessman, went to Girish’s house in Maruthi Nagar to consume alcohol. However, a fight broke out between them over a trivial issue and the brothers assaulted Girish.

Other friends interfered and sent them home. However, around 8.45 pm, when Purushottam was riding a bike, Girish attacked him with a lethal weapon. Purushottam was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he died.

The Kamakshipalya police are on the lookout for Girish.

Attack over a fight

In another incident in Avalahalli, Vinay Kumar (32), a resident of Hancharahalli, was murdered by his friends under the influence of alcohol.

Two days ago, Kumar got into a fight with his friends Prashanth, Madhu, Raj Kumar, and others, who are allegedly identified as rowdies.

On Tuesday around 10.30 pm when all of them were drunk and playing cards, they attacked Kumar with lethal weapons and killed him.

On Monday, they had fought over liquor in a graveyard, the Avalahalli police, who have taken up the case of murder, said.

“Since the lockdown and prohibitory order in place, many people are going to the graveyard to consume alcohol and other drugs. We will keep a watch on such miscreants and take necessary action,” a senior officer said.