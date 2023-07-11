Two killed in separate incidents in Bengaluru

Two men were killed in separate incidents in the Bengaluru West division on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of four men in connection with the killings.

Chandra Layout Police arrested three men – Niyamat, Nadeem, and Sameer – for the killing of Mohammad Tahir, a 19-year-old delivery boy. On Monday, Tahir left his home at 11 pm following a call he received. Fifteen minutes later, Tahir's sister informed his father that Tahir called her husband saying he was abducted by a gang, near Nayandahalli Metro Station. Tahir’s phone was switched off after the call.

Remembering a fight Tahir had with Niyamat, a resident of Tippu Nagar, Tahir’s father rushed to Niyamat’s house. Niyamat’s father Jalal called his son and the latter confirmed that Tahir was with him but disconnected the call. Niyamat’s phone was also switched off after that. Tahir’s father registered a kidnapping complaint, at the Chandra Layout Police Station. On Tuesday morning, Tahir was found dead near Kengeri.

Police said Niyamat and Tahir were friends, before parting ways a year ago. Later, Tahir’s family shifted from Tippu Nagar to Chandra Layout.

A police officer told DH that Tahir had been going around telling people that he would “hit” Niyamat. Niyamat got a common friend, Irfan, to call Tahir to their location. Irfan left after Tahir arrived. Niyamat, along with the other accused, stabbed Tahir to death, police said.

In another incident, Upparpet Police arrested a man, Rohith, for the murder of a man identified as Murali.

At around 12 am on Tuesday, Murali and his friend Manohar arrived, drunk, at their former workplace – Varsha Travels near Anand Rao Circle. Murali started teasing the office cleaner, calling him ‘Vandre’ (squint eyes), and the annoyed employee pushed Murali down.

The owner of the travel company, Chikkanna, intervened and stopped the fight but after he left, Murali started teasing the cleaner again. Rohith, who was at the office, got riled up over the teasing of his colleague and attacked Murali and Manohar. He struck Murali on his head with an iron rod, causing him to bleed profusely, and hit Manohar.

Chikkanna returned and took the injured men to K C General Hospital. Murali was shifted to NIMHANS where he died.