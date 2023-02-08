Two men arrested for sexual assault of college friend, her pal in Koramangala

A 23-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for sexually assaulting his former college mate in Koramangala, Southeast Bengaluru. His friend has been arrested for molesting the woman’s friend.

The suspects are Garakipati Ajay Venkat Sai, 23, from West Godavari, and Aditya Abhiraj, 26, from Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Police said Ajay had known the woman for four years as they studied at a university in Punjab. Ajay studied agricultural sciences while the woman studied business management.

She is currently pursuing her master’s in Bengaluru. Her friend, also 23 years old, works for a private company in the city. She was allegedly molested by Aditya, who is an MTech student and Ajay’s friend.

Also Read | Two arrested over death and ‘secret’ burial of Bangla man

On February 5, Ajay called his college friend when she was shopping on Commercial Street with the second victim.

He said he was in Bengaluru and would go back after a day or two. He suggested that they meet one last time. She agreed.

Ajay sent her the location of Aditya’s flat in Koramangala and invited her over. Both women reached the apartment building around 11.45 pm and partied for the next two hours.

Before they finished the drinks, Ajay played music and danced with the victim. During this time, he stripped and groped her. Aditya kissed and groped the woman’s friend.

When the women raised objections, the men booked them an auto-rickshaw around 5 am and sent them home.

The women filed complaints at the Viveknagar police station on February 6. Police arrested both Ajay and Aditya. A court has remanded them in judicial custody.