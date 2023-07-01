2 steal bathroom fittings from B'luru trains, arrested

Two men arrested for stealing bathroom fittings from Bengaluru trains

The RPF had formed a special team to monitor trains after receiving complaints about frequent thefts.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 04:12 ist
Bathroom fittings seized from the suspects. Credit: Special Arrangement

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials have arrested two Srirampura residents for stealing taps and other fittings from moving trains. 

The RPF's Bengaluru division arrested Shanmugam, 47, and Gandhi, 29, at the KSR Bengaluru railway station on Friday. The two men allegedly stole Rs 12,960 worth of taps and carriage and wagon (C&W) fittings from trains running on Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Dharmavaram routes, a railway statement said. 

The RPF had formed a special team to monitor trains after receiving complaints about frequent thefts, the statement added. 

The items confiscated from the suspects include 56 Jaison taps, three Jaquar taps, 1 Jaquar press tap and six brass foot valves, according to the statement. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
trains
RPF

