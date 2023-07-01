Two men arrested for stealing bathroom fittings from Bengaluru trains

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials have arrested two Srirampura residents for stealing taps and other fittings from moving trains.

The RPF's Bengaluru division arrested Shanmugam, 47, and Gandhi, 29, at the KSR Bengaluru railway station on Friday. The two men allegedly stole Rs 12,960 worth of taps and carriage and wagon (C&W) fittings from trains running on Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Dharmavaram routes, a railway statement said.

The RPF had formed a special team to monitor trains after receiving complaints about frequent thefts, the statement added.

The items confiscated from the suspects include 56 Jaison taps, three Jaquar taps, 1 Jaquar press tap and six brass foot valves, according to the statement.