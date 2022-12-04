Two men held for stealing TVs from hotel in Bengaluru 

Koramangala police have arrested two thieves for allegedly stealing television sets, taps and other plumbing items from a hotel.

The arrested have been identified as Abubakar and Mohammed Tauheed, both residents of South-East Bengaluru.

The burglary took place in D-Oriell Hotel and Restaurant on 100 Feet Road at Koramangala 4th Block.

Hotel owner Murali Krishna K C, in his complaint, stated that the hotel has been closed since February 2021 for renovation work.

A company, which had taken the hotel for lease, had stopped the work in May 2022. He last visited the hotel on September 26 and everything was intact in the hotel. On November 22, he found the front door open when he went to the hotel.

A panicked Krishna went inside the hotel and found that the miscreants had broken the door locks of all 27 rooms on five floors and the restaurant. Thirty-two television sets and taps were stolen, he said in the complaint.

By arresting the duo, the police recovered 18 TVs and two bikes.