Two more arrests over betting on Women's World Cup

Two more arrests have been made in the city over betting on the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.

The Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Special Enquiry Squad said it acted on a specific tip-off to arrest two suspected bookies near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground and Park at Saneguruvanahalli in northwestern Bengaluru on Friday evening.

The bookies — identified as Manjunath and Nagaraj — were said to be waiting for punters who had placed bets on the match between South Africa and Pakistan when the CCB apprehended them and seized Rs 2.2 lakh in cash from them.

The bookies had expected to collect money from punters who had lost and give it to those who had won. They also hoped to take their cut home.

According to police, the bookies took the bets by phone and placed them through a mobile phone application. The money changed hands in cash as well as digitally.

A case has been registered against them at the Basaveshwara Nagar police station.

