Two more bookies held, 4th case in as many days

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two bookies in KR Puram and seized Rs 10.05 lakh in cash and 12 mobile phones from them on Friday. This is the fourth arrest in cricket betting in as many days, and a total of Rs 21 lakh in cash has been seized.

The CCB said Balaram Reddy and Nagendra were running a betting racket on a mobile phone app. They took bets from punters by phone and received payments via UPI as well as in person. KR Puram police have registered a case against them. The CCB is investigating how they got into this racket and who are their associates.

Earlier this week, police arrested Girish, a resident of Immadihalli, and seized Rs 5 lakh in cash. He is accused of taking bets for the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. A case was registered against him at the Whitefield police station.

The same day, police nabbed Lokesh, a resident of Whitefield, and seized Rs 2 lakh in cash from him. On October 13, one Zameer Ahmed was arrested in Varthur and Rs 4 lakh seized from him.

The CCB has warned to intensify the crackdown against bookies and punters.