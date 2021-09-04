Two Nigerians held for raping AP woman in Kammanahalli 

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for raping a woman from Andhra Pradesh.

The woman, an HR executive in her late 20s, had been dating one of the foreigners named Tony. She had befriended him on social media and they also had a few common friends. They often spoke by phone and decided to meet.

She spent the Tuesday night with Tony at his Kammanahalli home. They partied late into the night and later developed physical intimacy. The next morning, she was shocked to find another Nigerian man named Ubaka sleeping naked next to her in the bed. She later found out that both the men had sex with her when she was intoxicated.

According to the woman, Ubaka is a friend of Tony’s, often texted her and had sent his picture. But she had no interest in meeting him. She sent Ubaka’s photo to Tony and asked if he knew him. Tony lied to her and replied in the negative, she said.

Stating that Ubaka had sex with her against her will and that Tony was complicit in it, she filed a complaint with Banaswadi police on Thursday. Police arrested the Nigerians.