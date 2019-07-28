Two patrolmen attacked by bike riders

Two constables were allegedly assaulted by motorbike riders when they stopped them for a routine check on Hoskote Main Road in the eastern outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

Prasanna Kumar and Ramesh Babu, both from the Hoskote police station, spotted a two-wheeler being ridden in a rash and negligent manner. The riders appeared to be fleeing when police called them out. Kumar chased down the duo and asked for their ID. A heated argument ensued when Syed Sultan, the rider, allegedly refused to produce his ID or vehicle documents.

When Ramesh Babu tried to reason with them, Sultan and his friend Maqsood Ahmed allegedly attacked him and shoved him to the ground. Kumar hit back and pinned down the men. He then asked his colleague to alert the police control room.

As a message flashed on the wireless, other police teams patrolling the area rushed to the spot and caught the suspects. The two-wheeler was, however, taken away by the duo’s friends who had rushed to their help.

Both Sultan and Ahmed have been booked and remanded in judicial custody.