Two persons allegedly assault 22-year-old woman; held

A 22-year-old woman studying final year engineering in a private college in North Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted by two of her male friends in their houses in Chikkabanawara on June 7. The injured identified as Suma (name changed), a resident of Sidedahalli, is admitted in a private hospital and is undergoing treatment for the severe injuries.

The accused who assaulted her brutally has been identified as her male friend Babith, 21 years old. According to a preliminary investigation, the police said, the assault was over a love triangle. The woman was allegedly in love with Babith for last four years, but recently they had broken up over some disputes.

Suma then got into a relationship with Rahul (22) for the last couple of months. When Babith learnt about her new relationship on June 7, he caught her in Rahul's house. Three of them had a scuffle where Rahul assaulted and abused her. After that, she went along with Babith to his house.

The duo had an argument over the issue, following which Babith assaulted her badly with a helmet. After some time, he called her parents and asked them to take Suma from his house. When her parents rushed to Babith's house they saw Babith, his mother and his sister. They directed them to a room where Suma was found lying unconscious with injuries on her face. The parents asked Babith what happened to their daughter but he didn't answer. They rushed her to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in ICU.

Suma's mother in her complaint told police that Babith came to the hospital after some time and handed over her daughter's scooter key and informed that he assaulted her and threatened her not to file a complaint.

Six months ago, Babith had gone to Suma's house and had fought in front of her parents for not attending his phone calls. Suma used to often meet Babith in his house. On June 7, she informed her parents that she is going to attend a birthday party of her collegemate and landed in Rahul's house.

Shashi Kumar N, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said, "The woman is still undergoing treatment and her condition is critical. We have taken both Babith and Rahul into custody for further investigation."