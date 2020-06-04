Two RC forgers rearrested after giving cop the slip

Two men accused of selling fake registration certificates (RCs) and vehicle insurance policies have finally been arrested, two days after they had escaped from the police's clutches.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) tracked down Peenya resident Santosh (20) and Sridhar (29), a resident of KP Agrahara, as they had abandoned their motorcycle while escaping from the police on May 31. Members of the public had caught and thrashed the duo before calling the police that day.

Harish Killedar, a CCB staffer, had rushed to the spot and detained the men. But while he was taking them to the police station, the men hoodwinked him, climbed a compound wall and escaped. They, however, left behind their two-wheeler.

The CCB eventually tracked down the duo with the help of the two-wheeler and also recovered hundreds of fake RC smart cards and insurance policies. Cottonpet police have booked the duo for cheating and forgery.

Tout at RTO

A police investigation shows that Santosh worked as a tout at a regional transport office (RTO) and stole smart cards from its storeroom.

Police have found that he teamed up with Sridhar to forge the smart cards of stolen vehicles by changing the particulars.

The duo also took help from vehicle thieves and sold each smart card for Rs, 3,000 to 4,000. They also forged vehicle insurance policies and sold them each for Rs 500 to Rs 600, according to a senior police officer.