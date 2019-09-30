Two sandalwood trees axed, stolen from BSF campus

Two sandalwood trees were axed and stolen from the high-security Border Security Force residential campus situated in Yelahanka on Thursday, less than two months after a similar incident was reported from the same premises.

On September 26, around 2 am, BSF inspector Ishwar Singh Rathore, who was on night rounds, noticed that two sandalwood trees — numbered 95 and 119 — were missing.

The police are clueless as to how the thieves managed to enter the campus, which has security round-the-clock, and cut down and smuggle the trees.

On August 15, a sandalwood tree located near the residence of A K Singh, Inspector General, BSF, was stolen in a similar manner.