Two students battered with cricket bats, wickets & hockey sticks after honking spat

Two college students were mercilessly beaten with hockey sticks, wickets and cricket bats by a group of nine men after an argument over honking got out of hand, according to a police complaint.

Gowtham Kalyan, 19, and K G Shobit, 20, classmates at a private college, were tailed by two other students, Sanjog Ramesh and Tarun, when they were riding a scooter in HSR Layout Sector 4, Southeast Bengaluru, around 11.30 am on Wednesday.

Ramesh and Tarun, riding another scooter, honked repeatedly, irritating Kalyan and Shobit. Kalyan ticked off Ramesh over the “unnecessary” honking, leading to an argument. But other students of the college intervened and stopped the issue from getting out of hand.

Attackers return

Around 1 pm, a nine-member group travelling by an SUV and a scooter cornered Kalyan and Shobit in HSR Layout Sector 1 and attacked them with cricket bats, wickets and hockey sticks before escaping.

An officer from the HSR Layout police station said that they had taken up a case and were carrying out further investigations. Some of the other suspects have been identified as Crispy John, Kaki and Anthony.

Watch the latest DH videos here: