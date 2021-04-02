Two students drown in lake near Sarjapur

Two class 7 students allegedly drowned in Magaluru Lake near Sarjapur in southeastern Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Karthik and Shivu, both 13 years old, went swimming in the lake after returning from school.

Shivu had reportedly told his parents that he would go to a friend's farmland and bring mangoes from there. He bumped into Karthik on the way and they decided to go to the lake together.

Clothes, slippers found

Around 6 pm, an area resident happened to see some clothes and slippers lying unattended on the banks of the lake. Suspecting that some children had drowned in the lake, he alerted the villagers.

Meantime, the children's parents came to the lake looking for them. Their worst fears came true when they positively identified the clothes.

A team of local fishermen and policemen arrived at the spot soon after and started looking for the boys. It was around 8 pm that their bodies were fished out.

Sarjapur police have registered a case of unnatural deaths. The bodies were handed over to the families on Thursday for the final rites.