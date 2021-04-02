Two students drown in lake near Sarjapur

Two students drown in lake near Sarjapur

Sarjapur police have registered a case of unnatural deaths

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2021, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 01:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two class 7 students allegedly drowned in Magaluru Lake near Sarjapur in southeastern Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

Karthik and Shivu, both 13 years old, went swimming in the lake after returning from school.

Shivu had reportedly told his parents that he would go to a friend's farmland and bring mangoes from there. He bumped into Karthik on the way and they decided to go to the lake together. 

Clothes, slippers found

Around 6 pm, an area resident happened to see some clothes and slippers lying unattended on the banks of the lake. Suspecting that some children had drowned in the lake, he alerted the villagers.

Meantime, the children's parents came to the lake looking for them. Their worst fears came true when they positively identified the clothes.

A team of local fishermen and policemen arrived at the spot soon after and started looking for the boys. It was around 8 pm that their bodies were fished out. 

Sarjapur police have registered a case of unnatural deaths. The bodies were handed over to the families on Thursday for the final rites. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Drowning

What's Brewing

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

 