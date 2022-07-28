Two students end lives in Bengaluru after parents object to long hours of phone use

Two students allegedly killed themselves by jumping into the canal of the Dakshina Pinakini river at Thiruvaranga village near Anugondanahalli, Hosakote taluk, on Tuesday.
The girls are Rajeshwari (17) of Bagur village in Hosakote taluk and her friend Supriya (18) from Lakkur village in Malur taluk. According to Anugondanahalli police, the girls, both second-year PUC students at a government college in Lakkur, were close buddies.
Rajeshwari's body was fished out and efforts are on to trace Supriya's body. The reasons that led to the drastic step are unknown. A senior police officer said no death note was found on Rajeshwari's body.
Police said their parents had scolded the girls over their long hours of phone usage and this may have led them to taking this extreme step.
The parents told the police that the duo used to spend a lot of time talking to each other on the phone. They had scolded the girls a few days ago over this issue.
The girls attended class on Tuesday and are suspected to have discussed their parents' problems with their phone usage. They went to Thiruvaranga. On reaching the bridge across the river around 4.30 pm, they allegedly jumped into the canal.
Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the police. Fire and Emergency Services officials, with help from local swimmers, fished out Rajeshwari's body the same evening. Police said the search was on till Wednesday evening for Supriya's body.
