Two Tamil Nadu men with deer skin arrested in city

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 13 2019, 23:35pm ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2019, 23:58pm ist

Two men from Tamil Nadu who came to the city to sell deer pelt found themselves in trouble after the police arrested the duo on Monday evening.

Vetrivel (41) and B Kannan (32) drove from Chennai on Monday, intending to sell the deer pelt. At about 5.30 pm, the two men took up station in a Mahindra Xylo at the Yeshwantpur APMC Yard, opposite Ullas Talkies.

However, following a tip-off, the police rushed to the spot, arrested the duo and seized a pristine deer pelt wrapped inside a large plastic bag from the suspects.

Vetrivel and Kannan told the police that they bought the pelt from Guru, a goat-herding boy in Tamil Nadu. The men claimed to have purchased the pelt at a low price from the boy and planned to sell it in the city at a high price during Eid-e-Milad. The police believe that the animal was killed recently in a forest.

Tamil Nadu
Arrest
Deer
