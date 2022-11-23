Two teenagers die in road accidents in Bengaluru

Road accidents in KR Puram and Whitefield traffic police station limits on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of two teenagers, including a 16-year-old girl studying in class 10.

Layashree V (16) was riding pillion with her mother Priyadarshini, a homemaker, and her 11-year-old brother Yashwin. Priyadarshini was riding towards TC Palya to drop her children at school. When she reached Bhattarahalli at 7.20 am, she lost balance and rammed into a BMTC bus travelling in the same direction.

The bus hit Layashree, a class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, and she fell to the right of the road. Her mother and brother escaped with minor injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital where Layashree was declared brought dead.

The BMTC bus driver fled the scene abandoning the vehicle. Police later arrested the 39-year-old driver, Mahendra D N. Layashree’s father is a private firm employee.

Second incident

In another accident, a 19-year-old scooterist lost control of his bike and collided head on with a car on Nekkundi-Dommasandra Road around 8.30 am.

The victim Nagesh, a resident of Alasanahalli slum board, was returning home after visiting a relative.