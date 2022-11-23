Two teenagers die in road accidents in Bengaluru

Two teenagers die in road accidents in Bengaluru

The bus hit Layashree, a class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, and she fell to the right of the road

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 23 2022, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 03:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Road accidents in KR Puram and Whitefield traffic police station limits on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of two teenagers, including a 16-year-old girl studying in class 10.

Layashree V (16) was riding pillion with her mother Priyadarshini, a homemaker, and her 11-year-old brother Yashwin. Priyadarshini was riding towards TC Palya to drop her children at school. When she reached Bhattarahalli at 7.20 am, she lost balance and rammed into a BMTC bus travelling in the same direction.

The bus hit Layashree, a class 10 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, and she fell to the right of the road. Her mother and brother escaped with minor injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital where Layashree was declared brought dead.

The BMTC bus driver fled the scene abandoning the vehicle. Police later arrested the 39-year-old driver, Mahendra D N. Layashree’s father is a private firm employee.

Second incident 

In another accident, a 19-year-old scooterist lost control of his bike and collided head on with a car on Nekkundi-Dommasandra Road around 8.30 am.

The victim Nagesh, a resident of Alasanahalli slum board, was returning home after visiting a relative.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Accident

What's Brewing

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

 