Two undertrials among 5 held for 10 vehicle thefts

Two undertrial prisoners are among five people arrested for a series of vehicle thefts, police said. The arrests helped recover 10 stolen two-wheelers, according to police.

A team of Kamakshipalya police detained three men riding a Honda Dio recklessly and without wearing helmets in Kaveripura around 5 pm on December 1. The riders were apparently headed towards Pattegarapalya.

The trio tried to escape but the police caught them. They didn't have vehicle documents and were taken to the police station. They confessed that they had stolen the scooter. Further investigations revealed more vehicle thefts.

Police arrested them. They have been identified as Lakki K Kumar, 22, and Srinivasa, 20, both from Kanakapura; and Saif Pasha, 20, from Ramanagara.

The men led the police to two of their associates — undertrial prisoners Durga Chandra alias Chandu, 23, and Suhas V, 22, both from Kanakapura, who were arrested in an attempted murder case and lodged in the Mandya prison.

The arrests helped the police solve 10 vehicle thefts reported from Kamakshipalya, Banashankari, Parappana Agrahara, KR Puram, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Malur police stations.