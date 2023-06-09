Undertrials caught trying to smuggle heroin into prison

Two undertrials caught trying to smuggle phones, heroin into prison

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2023, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 04:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two undertrials trying to take mobile phones and brown sugar into prison were caught by the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) officials on Wednesday evening. 

Prison officials have filed a complaint against Girish and Ram Bhavaan with the Parappana Agrahara police. Girish is an accused in a case registered in 2017 and Bhavaan is an accused in a case registered last year. They were taken to court by the reserve police for a hearing in their respective cases. 

When they were taken back to prison around 5.55 pm, police constable Harish B, deployed in section 2 of the prison entrance, frisked Girish and found something near his thigh. Girish was taken aside and asked to remove his trousers. Girish had taped eight Samsung Duos handsets and a packet of brown sugar on him. He had taped the phones on his thigh. The heroin weighed 57 gram. 

Meanwhile, constable Mohan C frisked Bhavaan and found a mobile phone and a USB cable taped to his thigh. Police seized the nine mobile phones and the drugs. 

A senior officer said: "We have registered a case under the NDPS Act and the Karnataka Prisons Act, and have sought more details about the duo from prison officials. We will be taking the court's permission to interrogate them.

"The duo confessed that they got the phones from their friends on the court premises. Girish must have taken the phones to distribute it among the other prisoners. We will gather more details soon."

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Crime

