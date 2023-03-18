Two-year-old dies after being run over by car

A driver in Maithri Layout, Whitefield, accidentally ran over a two-year-old boy on Friday morning.

The boy, Souri Yadav, was playing on the road in front of a building located on site number 83 on 2nd Main Road in Maithri Layout around 10 am.

The building was reportedly being watched by Souri’s father, Dharmendra Singh. Singh was seen chatting with a car driver named Manoj N M, who was sitting inside a Toyota Innova parked outside.

Police said both Singh and Manoj did not notice the boy cross in front of the vehicle. Manoj started to drive and the car’s right front tyre went over Souri as he fell down.

Residents helped shift the boy to Manipal Hospitals, where he failed to respond to treatment and was declared dead at 10.19 am.

Manoj was booked under IPC Sections 279 and 304(A) and has been arrested.