Two-year-old slips to death from tractor

A two-year-old child was killed after he slipped and fell off a tractor ferrying construction labourers on the ASC Centre North Army premises in Ejipura on Saturday morning.

Yash Pal Singh was the son of Yashodha and Suresh Singh, who hailed from Rajasthan and were working as construction labourers for the Rajasthan-based Rishab Constructions Private Limited, the builders for an army structure.

According to the police, the incident happened around 9 am on June 8 when Yashodha, her son Yash Pal Singh and other workers got on to a tractor that would ferry them to the construction site from their shanties. While they were seated on the trailer, the two-year-old slipped and fell from the vehicle. He sustained head injuries and was rushed to Bowring Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Suresh Singh filed a complaint with the Viveknagar police, alleging that his son’s death was caused by negligence of the building contractor and project manager who did not provide safe transport.

The police booked a case of criminal negligence against Lakshman Singh and Pankaj Shetty.