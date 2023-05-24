Undertrial hangs in prison bathroom, dies at hospital in Bengaluru

An undertrial lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison died while receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital after a failed attempt to hang himself.

Police said the 31-year-old prisoner, Sunil, a resident of South Bengaluru, attempted to hang himself by tying the string of his track pants to the bathroom grill at 8.30 am on Sunday. Inmates of the barracks alerted the prison officials and pried loose the noose around Sunil’s neck.

Sunil was administered first aid at the prison infirmary and was later shifted to the prisoner ward in Victoria Hospital. He failed to respond to treatment and died within a couple of hours of his arrival. Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Case history

Sunil, a rowdy-sheeter listed by the Kaggalipura police, was involved in three cases, including murder. He was imprisoned in 2020 for the murder of Vinod Kumar, a businessman and the nephew of a former BBMP corporator. A four-member gang that included Sunil hacked Kumar to death in July 2020.

Prison sources said Sunil was upset about not getting bail while the other accused in the case was granted bail.