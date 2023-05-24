Undertrial hangs in prison, dies at hospital in B'luru

Undertrial hangs in prison bathroom, dies at hospital in Bengaluru

Sunil was administered first aid at the prison infirmary and was later shifted to the prisoner ward in Victoria Hospital

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 02:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An undertrial lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison died while receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital after a failed attempt to hang himself.

Police said the 31-year-old prisoner, Sunil, a resident of South Bengaluru, attempted to hang himself by tying the string of his track pants to the bathroom grill at 8.30 am on Sunday. Inmates of the barracks alerted the prison officials and pried loose the noose around Sunil’s neck.

Sunil was administered first aid at the prison infirmary and was later shifted to the prisoner ward in Victoria Hospital. He failed to respond to treatment and died within a couple of hours of his arrival. Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Case history 

Sunil, a rowdy-sheeter listed by the Kaggalipura police, was involved in three cases, including murder. He was imprisoned in 2020 for the murder of Vinod Kumar, a businessman and the nephew of a former BBMP corporator. A four-member gang that included Sunil hacked Kumar to death in July 2020.

Prison sources said Sunil was upset about not getting bail while the other accused in the case was granted bail. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Victoria Hospital

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indonesia is building a new capital as Jakarta sinks

Indonesia is building a new capital as Jakarta sinks

Air conditioning can’t stop climate migration

Air conditioning can’t stop climate migration

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

 