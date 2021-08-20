Undertrial prisoner dies in hospital a day after arrest

A 25-year-old undertrial prisoner died within hours of being wheeled into the government-run Victoria Hospital for the treatment of body pain on Wednesday, police said.

KP Agrahara resident Gajendra alias Gaja, 25, was arrested in several cases of chain-snatching and theft on August 17. Police say he had fallen from a two-wheeler while snatching gold chains in Girinagar and Hanumanthanagar and when they went to catch him. He was given first aid at a hospital before being produced before the magistrate, which remanded him in judicial custody.

In the night, Gajendra complained of severe body pain and was taken to the hospital inside the prison. But his condition deteriorated and he had to be taken the prisoners' ward at Victoria Hospital the next morning. The treatment failed and he died in the afternoon, a police officer said.

"We are still investigating the exact cause of death. The post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited," the officer added.

Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case under CrPc 176 (inquiry by a magistrate into the cause of death). This section of the Criminal Procedure Code is invoked when a person dies in police custody.

Police described Gajendra as a person with a long history of crimes that goes back 2018. He was named in 36 crimes and was active in West and South Bengaluru.