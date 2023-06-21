Unemployed MBA graduate arrested for ransacking church, claims to be 'god'

A 29-year-old unemployed MBA graduate, identified as Tom Mathew, was apprehended by the Banaswadi police for his involvement in ransacking St Pius X Church. In a delusional state, he proclaimed himself to be ‘god’.

The incident unfolded when Mathew, residing in Banaswadi, forcibly entered the church premises by leaping over the gate and using a hammer to break open the main door. Once inside, he wreaked havoc, causing significant damage to various items like furniture, glass walls, flower pots, and even the microphone and speaker stands on the dais.

Mathew also woke up the church security guard and requested him to get some water. He spent almost 30 minutes with the guard, claiming that he was the reincarnation of god, and recited passages from the Bible.

Following a complaint received by the police control room, a Hoysala patrolling vehicle was dispatched from the Banaswadi police station to the church premises around 4.30 am. He was detained and escorted to the police station.

According to Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Mathew initially refused to reveal his name and was uncooperative. However, it soon became apparent that he was mentally disturbed.

The police managed to trace his residence in Banaswadi, where they reached out to his mother. She revealed that Mathew had been grappling with mental instability ever since his father and brother abandoned the family. His mother was a devoted follower of the very same church he targeted.

Investigations revealed that Mathew studied MBA in France. His return to India proved disappointing as he did not take steps to secure employment. Every time his mother told him to find a job, he said, "I am god. Why should I work?"

When questioned by the police regarding his motives, Mathew said that he will only speak to the priest and that he was 'god'. However, when the priest spoke to him, Mathew remained silent.

The police found several tetra packets of liquor in Mathew's room, prompting them to proceed with conducting medical tests on him. Investigations are on.