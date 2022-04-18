UP burglar's who struck locked homes in Bengaluru held

A suspected burglar from Uttar Pradesh who struck at locked homes in Bengaluru has been arrested.

The arrest of Akbar, a resident of Ghaziabad, helped the police solve two burglaries reported two years ago in Yelahanka and Vyalikaval. About 180 grams of stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 7.2 lakh have also been seized.

Police said they zeroed in on Akbar while investigating a house break-in reported from Yelahanka New Town, A Sector, two years ago. On February 13, 2020, Manjuvani, 36, had left her home for just 50 minutes to drop off her son at a coaching class when the burglary took place.

Manjuvani had left at 5.30 pm. When she returned at 6.20 pm, she found the front door ajar. A search showed about 400 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in cash were missing.

Police recovered the stolen valuables by arresting Akbar on March 27. His accomplice, one Shadab Khan, was arrested in July 2021.

Akbar was born in Delhi’s Seelampur area. Police said his father Sultan Saifi was a habitual thief while his mother Raziya disposed of the booty. Both died a few years ago.

According to police, Akbar had dropped out of class 5 and helped his father. He later drove an auto-rickshaw to make ends meet. During that time, he befriended two burglars named Saleem alias Jagga and Raju Chand. The gang burgled homes during the day by going around in his auto, police added.

Akbar’s first brush with the law was in 2004 when police arrested him in Mumbai. The Bengaluru police arrested him thrice — in 2010, 2011 and 2014 — in cases reported from SR Nagar, Sanjaynagar, Ashok Nagar, Malleswaram and Banaswadi. In 2017, he was arrested by the Delhi police.

