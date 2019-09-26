Upset with girlfriend, man hangs himself

A 21-year-old private firm employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a washroom of a lodge in Kirloskar Layout near Bagalagunte in North Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik, a resident of Bagalagunte who worked in a private firm. Police are interrogating his female friend who stayed with him in the room on Tuesday night and her friend Dileep who visited on Wednesday morning.

N Shashikumar, DCP (North), said Karthik was found hanging in the lodge. He had booked the room with a girl on the internet. Upon questioning, the female friend said she was shocked and didn’t know anything.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the woman and the victim were employed in the same company and lived in the same locality. Both were in love for the past two years and went out on trips. They were also visiting each other’s houses.

But their parents opposed their love. Recently, the girl was engaged with another boy and that Karthik is also said to have befriended another girl.

The CCTV camera installed at the lodge showed that the duo entered the room together at 8 pm and later ordered food online. The food was delivered at 10 pm, police said.

The girl allegedly received a phone call from her fiancé that upset Karthik, who locked himself in the bathroom following an argument. Since he did not respond after her repeated knocks, the girl went to sleep.

The girl said in her statement that she woke up on Wednesday morning and found the room empty and the washroom still locked. When she asked Karthik to open the door, she did not get a response.

She called her friend Dileep, who came to the room at 6.30 am. The duo informed the lodge staff who broke open, the washroom and found Karthik hanging from the ceiling.

The Bagalagunte police have taken up a case and are probing the incident further.