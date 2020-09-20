US-based firm cheats company executive of Rs 1.23 cr

A 37-year-old private firm executive has approached the cybercrime police of the Criminal Investigation Department, claiming that representatives of a US-based company, MedipharmaCo, have cheated him of Rs 1.23 crore.

Based on the complaint by Manjunath T from the apparel selling firm Nakshatra Creations, the cybercrime police on Saturday booked a case against George Huang, John Wung, and Ryan Philip Nguse.

Manjunath stated in his complaint that he contacted MedipharmaCo through a website on July 16 to get N95 masks.

Firm's CEO George Huang, sales manager John Wung, and Ryan Philip Nguse had discussions with Manjunath through their emails ceo@medipharmaco.com, info.medipharmaco@gmail.com, and ryanwolfe@awowosu.com.

Deal sealed

The trio agreed to supply the masks at $1.65 a piece (around Rs 124). They sealed a deal to supply four lakh masks for $6,60,000 (around Rs 4.95 crore).

Complying with the agreement, Manjunath transferred Rs 1.23 crore, 25% of the amount, to an account provided by the accused. But neither did they send the masks nor return the money.

An investigating officer said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.