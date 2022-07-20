Uttar Pradesh boy robbed just 5 days after moving to Bengaluru

A 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh was robbed in eastern Bengaluru on Monday, just five days after he came to the city.

Shiva Kumar came to the city with his relatives and was living with them in Nanda Gokul Layout on LR Bande Main Road. The group is into 'chaat' business. Shiva hoped to hawk paani puri in eastern Bengaluru.

On Monday, he went to a bakery located about 200 metres from the house to order tea. On his way back, he was stopped by two men riding a black two-wheeler and threatened with a machete.

They demanded that he part with his valuables. A scared Shiva pleaded with them, saying he doesn't have money. But the robbers were unrelenting. They snatched his phone and checked his pockets, which had a paan masala packet. They snatched it too and rode off.

Shiva then went home. He told his relatives and friends about the incident. A police complaint was subsequently filed.

Shiva told the police he didn't note down the bike's registration number as he was shocked.

A senior police officer said: "Shiva had bought a used mobile phone for Rs 5,000. We have collected the CCTV footage, which has captured the incident. A case of robbery has been registered and efforts are on to nab the robbers."