Vagabond teen arrested for murder in Bengaluru

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 07:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A teenager from Bhadravathi has been arrested for murder in Bengaluru. 

Sebastian, a dishwasher at food carts, allegedly killed 42-year-old Sathish when he was asleep on the footpath near the Kamakshipalya bus stand in northwestern Bengaluru in the early hours of February 24. 

Police believe Sebastian kept hitting Sathish's head with a cement brick until he died before fleeing with his basic feature phone and Rs 500 in cash. 

Police said Sebastian had intended to rob Sathish around 11 pm, presuming he was fast asleep on the footpath. But Sathish was awake at the time. So Sebastian left but came back around 2 am. As Sebastian tried to pick his pocket, Sathish woke up. A confrontation ensued, and Sebastian picked the brick and killed Sathish with it, police added. 

During the investigation, police learnt from another teenager that he had seen someone kicking Sathish around 11 pm on February 23. Based on his testimony, police started looking for the killer and eventually nabbed Sebastian. 

Sebastian had arrived in Bengaluru a few years ago. He didn't have a home and did odd jobs. At times, he robbed workers and rag pickers sleeping on the roadside. 

Benagluru
bengaluru crime
Karnataka
Karnataka News

