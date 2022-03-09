Valentine's Day message to colleague lands clerk in soup

Clerk in soup over Valentine's Day message to colleague

Police have launched an investigation and will likely question the clerk

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2022, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 23:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A typist working in the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) was so offended by a Valentine’s Day message from a colleague that she has filed a criminal case against him.

According to the 42-year-old woman, she received a text message from Gangadhar Naik, a first division assistant (FDA) working in the same office, at 8.27 am on February 14. The message read: “Valentines Day My Dear”.

She wasn’t in office yet. When she reached the workplace, she confronted Naik about the message, saying she felt “mentally harassed” by his conduct. To her shock, Naik defended the message.

When the typist warned of complaining to the higher-ups, Naik reportedly gave her a death threat. He is also alleged to have told her that he wasn’t afraid of anyone and would keep “troubling” her come what may.

The typist decided to seek police help and filed a complaint on March 5. Halasuru Gate police have registered an FIR against Naik under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intentional insult to outrage the modesty of a woman).

Police have launched an investigation and will likely question Naik, a senior officer said.

