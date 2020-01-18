Vehicle company files fraud case against staff

A motor vehicle company has filed a cheating complaint against one of its branch assistant managers and five others, accusing them of swindling more than Rs 1 crore.

In his complaint, Narendra Babu, General Manager of Motor World Private Limited, said Anantharaj V was working as an assistant manager for the past seven years at the company’s Banaswadi branch. His job involved taking booking orders for vehicles.

At work, Anantharaj came in contact with a customer identified as Pooja alias Bhagavathi in 2018. Conniving with Anantharaj, she duped several customers, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Pooja received money from customers’ and took genuine customers Unique Transaction Reference/DD numbers with the help of Anantharaj and delivered the vehicle to others. The accused used the firm’s booking forms, sales certificate forms and used the money for personal use.

He further added that the accused created fake documents under the names of four other accused and gave them vehicles. The firm had incurred Rs 1 crore loss as a result of the duo, the complaint said.

The HAL police have summoned accused for questioning.

DH contacted Narendra Babu for further details but he declined to comment.