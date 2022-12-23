Vehicle dealer attacks rival, robs sports bike in revenge

A sports bike dealer and five others have been arrested for robbing a BMW S1 1000RR sports bike from a 37-year-old businessman in Vijayanagar on November 10.

Vijayanagar police gave the names of the suspects as Vishwas AL, 23; Jagannath N, 21; Gajendra S S, 34; Lalith Kumar, 29; Shashank S, 23; and Pavan K, 21. They are all residents of Doddaballapur.

Gajendra is a college lecturer, while Shashank and Pavan are students. Two more suspects are at large.

Police seized the sports bike worth Rs 16 lakh and three cars used in committing the dacoity. Police had registered a case of dacoity against eight people who attacked Mohammed S Asifulla, a used vehicle dealer from Vijayanagar.

Police said Vishwas, a used sports bike dealer, called up Asifulla and asked if he had any used sports bikes. He said he wanted to buy one for a customer. Asifulla told him about a BMW sports bike. Vishwas told Asifulla he would come with customers to check the bike and said they would buy it if they liked it.

Vishwas called Asifulla again and asked him to bring the bike to the Vijayanagar club. Asifulla agreed.

The gang came in an SUV and two cars. They assaulted Asifulla, and left him with a fractured left hand. They robbed his iPhone and Rs 35,000. They tried to kidnap him but saw locals coming.

They feared getting caught and fled on the sports bike and two cars, abandoning the third car. Police traced them with the registration number of the abandoned car and Asifulla’s testimony about Vishwas. Police said the gang hid their cars so that the police don’t seize them.

Old rivals

Police said Asifulla and Vishwas knew each other as they were in the same business. They had disagreements, and Vishwas wanted to teach him a lesson. Police believe he paid his associates Rs 3 lakh to attack Asifulla.