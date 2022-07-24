Vehicle lifter arrested, goods worth Rs 3 lakh recovered

Vehicle lifter held, goods worth Rs 3 lakh recovered

CCTV footage helped the police track down the accused just 3 days after the theft

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 24 2022, 00:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 00:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A probe into the theft of an auto-rickshaw in central Bengaluru’s Bharathinagar area has helped the police arrest a man who was allegedly on a vehicle theft spree.

CCTV footage helped the police track down Shafiullah, a resident of Vinobha Nagar in KG Halli, just three days after he allegedly stole the auto in Bharathinagar.

Police were also able to retrieve a KTM Duke and two Honda Unicorn scooters that he had previously stolen from Banaswadi and Bharathinagar police stations limits, respectively. The three vehicles are worth about Rs 3 lakh, police said.

