Vehicle lifter arrested, goods worth Rs 3 lakh recovered

A probe into the theft of an auto-rickshaw in central Bengaluru’s Bharathinagar area has helped the police arrest a man who was allegedly on a vehicle theft spree.

CCTV footage helped the police track down Shafiullah, a resident of Vinobha Nagar in KG Halli, just three days after he allegedly stole the auto in Bharathinagar.

Police were also able to retrieve a KTM Duke and two Honda Unicorn scooters that he had previously stolen from Banaswadi and Bharathinagar police stations limits, respectively. The three vehicles are worth about Rs 3 lakh, police said.