Video of minor being tortured goes viral, 3 held

Three juveniles were arrested on Thursday after a video — in which they are seen torturing a minor boy on the pretext of teaching him swimming — surfaced on social media.

Acting upon the video, the Sampangi Ramnagar police tracked the three suspects and produced them before the Child Welfare Committee.

The youths took the 10-year-old victim to the swimming pool near the Kanteerava Stadium, promising to teach him swimming. But once the group was at the pool, the boy reportedly got scared of the water and wanted to leave.

Was held underwater

But one of the youths forcibly pushed him into the pool and held him under the water.

When the boy began to struggle and cry for help, the group heckled and abused him, the police said.

The torture continued for several minutes before the boy managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the police have instructed the staff of the stadium to step up security in and around the grounds so as to prevent such incidents.