‘Violent robber’ shot in the leg during police chase

A man on the run after robbing and stabbing three people was shot during a police chase.

A team of officers from the Nandini Layout police station went looking for Karthik alias Gunda, 22, in Okalipuram on Wednesday after his alleged accomplice Badri alias Chandra told the police about him. The duo had robbed people in Nandini Layout, RMC Yard and Cottonpet police station limits on Sunday night.

Upon seeing the policemen around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Karthik allegedly pulled out a dagger and attacked Umesh, a constable. Police sub-inspector Nityananda asked Karthik to surrender himself but he tried to attack Umesh again.

At this stage, Nithyananda shot Karthik in the right leg, immobilising him. Karthik was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. The injured constable also underwent treatment and was discharged.

Dharmendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said that in the three robberies reported on Sunday, the victims were stabbed before being robbed. Nandini Layout police tracked down Badri on Wednesday, and he told them about Karthik.

Meena added that Karthik had been listed as a rowdy sheeter at Srirampura and Rajajinagar police stations, having at least 11 cases, including attempted murder and robbery.