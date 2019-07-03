Vodafone, ACT booked for damaging Bellandur roads

Representatives of two mobile service providers were booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for damaging two roads in Bellandur while laying optical fibre cables (OFC).

They were booked based on the complaint filed by Chandrashekhar R, Assistant Executive Engineer of BBMP. The complainant said the two companies — Vodafone and ACT — had damaged a road close to Bellandur skywalk while digging to lay OFCs without permission.

Similarly, ACT was booked for damaging a newly asphalted road at Sarjapura. According to Chandrashekar, the firms were slapped with fines to repair the damaged roads.