Wannabe rowdy caught after scare tactics on fuel station cashier backfires

A 21-year-old wannabe rowdy was chased down and captured as intimidatory tactics by his gang backfired badly.

The three-member gang refused to pay the fuel station on Avalahalli Main Road in Girinagar, Southwest Bengaluru, after refueling their bike at 9.20 pm on June 2.

The trio attacked Arun Kumar C S, the cashier at the fuel station, when he asked them to pay Rs 1,570 for the fuel. One of them got off the bike and abused Kumar for his audacity to ask for the payment.

Verbal volley

The verbal volley escalated into an intense argument even as Kumar stood his ground and stopped the gang from leaving the station without settling the bill.

Another youngster got off the bike and threatened Kumar. He then asked his friend Kiran to take care of Kumar and rode off with the third person.

Kiran threatened to kill Kumar if he asked for money. When Kumar held his ground, an infuriated Kiran slashed Kumar’s neck with a dagger when the cashier tried to dodge him. Kumar chased Kiran and caught him at a nearby BDA park with help from his colleagues and traffic police.

Kiran, who was taken to the Byatarayanapura police station, told the cops that he was a labourer who aspired to be a rowdy along with his friends. They carried lethal weapons to intimidate people.

Their attempt to assert themselves as the worst gangsters at the fuel station went awry. Police are tracing his friends. Police said Kumar needed four stitches for his neck injury, but is out of danger.