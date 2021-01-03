Washing machine repairer turns home burglar

A washing machine repairer turned home burglar and stole Rs 10 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery, police said.

Bagalagunte police said they arrested Suman, a 20-year-old resident of Shettihalli, following a complaint from one Sandhya S, 31, who lives in AYR Layout, Shettihalli. She had left for work around 9.30 am on December 25. When she returned around 8.30 pm, the door lock was broken open and gold jewellery was missing.

Police arrested Suman during the course of the investigation. Police said Suman had advertised his washing machine repair services on a popular online marketplace. Each time he went to service a washing machine at a house, he would carefully observe the security system put in place there. He would come back when the inhabitants would be away and burgle the place.

Police said they had recovered 217 grams of gold jewellery and 250 grams of silver articles from Suman's possession. Four cases of burglary reported in Bagalagunte have been solved with his arrest, police added.