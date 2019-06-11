What's there in the audio clip?

Here’s what the audio clip, purportedly recorded by IMA Group managing director and CEO Mohammed Mansoor Khan in Urdu and English, tells:

“This is to the commissioner of police, Bangalore. Sir, my name is Mansoor and I am the founder of IMA Jewels. By the time you would be listening to this message, I’m certain that I won’t be there in this world. I have decided to end my life. Sir, I built this company with a lot of hard work in the last 12 to 13 years. But because of the corruption in the Central government and the state government, I kept bribing the bureaucrats and Muslims politicians. The PMO and the RBI were misinformed (about the IMA Group).

“It had become an earning opportunity for all these officers and politicians. My final problem arose when the local MLA of Shivajinagar refused to return Rs 400 crore to me when he did not get the (election) ticket. Instead of returning the money, he started sending his men to my office and residence. I and my family faced danger to our lives. I had to keep them in a village. I am in South Bengaluru but by the time you would be listening to this audio clip, I would be no more.

“The only intention behind recording this audio is that I have Rs 500 crore worth of properties in Bengaluru, 30,000-carat diamonds as well as gold. Please take all of this into your custody and pay my investors. But beware of the frauds and pay only genuine investors. By the time you would be listening to this message, I would be gone out of this world. I don’t know what’s happening to me. Sir, please sell off my diamonds, gold and silver and pay the investors. The BDA’s Kumar owes me Rs 5 crore and the Shivajinagar MLA owes me money. Please collect all this money and give it to all the investors.”

Starts crying and the clip ends.