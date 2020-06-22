Wheelie goes awry, three killed as vehicles collide head-on

Three youths, including two minors, died while performing a wheelie, after their vehicles collided head-on with each other on Ballari Road, opposite to GKVK, on Sunday early hours.

Mohemmed Aadi Ayan (16) from Govindapura, Maaz Ahmed Khan (17) and Syed Riyaz (21), both from HBR Layout are the victims. While Ayan and Khan died on the spot, Riyaz was declared brought dead at a hospital.

Ayan and Maaz were class 10 students and Riyaz was pursuing BCom at a private college. Their parents are government employees, an investigating officer said.

Around 6.30 am, the trio came to the main road and was performing the stunts. Two of them were on a Honda Dio while another one was riding on Yamaha RX bike without a registration number. None of them were wearing helmets.

The vehicles collided with each other as they were in at high speed and due to the impact the two boys died instantly, the officer said. Passersby rushed Riyaz to the hospital and alerted the jurisdiction Yelahanka traffic police.

“We have taken the suo moto case. Eyewitnesses said that there were one or two more bikes performing wheeling. We are in the process of identifying them to take further necessary action,” the officer added.

According to the parents of the victims, the boys had not informed them before leaving the house. The Yelahanka police have taken up a case for reckless driving case, negligence causing death against the youths, and are in the process of taking action against the vehicle owners, their parents.

Youths taking advantage of COVID situation

A senior officer said the youths are misusing COVID-19 situation as the police have stopped catching those performing stunts.

“The youths are taking advantage of the situation. There will be hardly patrolling or police deployment at the junctions in the early hours. So they prefer such time to perform stunts. Many of them use a fake number plate or ride without a number plate,” the officer said.

“Based on the CCTV footage we register cases against them, the officer added.