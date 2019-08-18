Wipro CEO, HR head accused of harassment

A former employee has accused the top management of software giant Wipro, including its chief executive officer, manager and HR head, of mental harassment, which forced him to resign from the company.

In his complaint lodged at Electronics City police station, the employee, R Palnivel, said that he joined Wipro on Jan 23, 2015.

According to him, his nightmare began from March 2, 2018, as he was harassed by nine persons, including chief executive officer Abidali Neemuchwala, chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil, Omkar Bhalchandra Nisal and six others, who forced him to resign through mental, physical harassment and economic pressure.

Palnivel alleged that he was not given proper equipment to work and his ability was questioned in front of other staff in order to humiliate him. His performances were examined and given low rating so that he would get low increment.

Palnivel first filed a complaint with cyber crime police, who sent it to the city police commissioner. From the commissioner’s office, the complaint went to the southeast division following which it was registered at the Electronics City police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, police opened a case under various sections of the IT Act and the IPC.

Reacting to the complaint, Wipro, in an e-mail response, said: “These claims have no merit. Wipro will vigorously defend itself against these baseless allegations.”